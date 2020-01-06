Burqa-bindi protest among three in Bengaluru

A protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru. (PTI) A protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR continued on Sunday, with at least three separate gatherings being held in Bengaluru.

At the Town Hall, a women-led “Burqa-Bindi protest” saw a gathering of approximately 1,500 people, who protested against the new citizenship law and the proposed citizens’ register.

Prajakta Kuwalekar, one of the organisers of the protest, said, “Because some of the media is bent on describing the protests as Muslim protests, we decided people from all religions had to turn up.”

Among artists, singers, activists and journalists in attendance was Manipuri activist Irom Sharmila. Another protest was organised by a group called Engineers against the amended citizenship law at the Town Hall.

A blood donation camp was organised by the Jamiat Ulama South Bangalore to protest against the CAA and NRC.

