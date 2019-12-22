‘India Supports CAA’ rally in Bengaluru today as prohibitory orders lifted

The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers said. (File Photo) The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers said. (File Photo)

Amid protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act, a group of likeminded social activists and citizens on Sunday are organising a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru after prohibitory orders have been lifted.

The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers said.

“There has been a lot of misinformation spread on social media and otherwise about the new Citizenship law while not many have come forward to discuss facts and truths regarding the same till now,” Neeraj Kamath, a social activist and one of the rally organisers told IndianExpress.com.

As #Section144 in #Bengaluru is lifted, hundreds expected to gather in Town Hall today 10 am for #IndiaSupportsCAA rally. “Students, social activists, advocates and like-minded citizens across religious/linguistic borders expected to take part,” organisers claim. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rPwnCCnZGN — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) December 22, 2019

When asked whether the event is planned as a counter-campaign to several protests held in the city, Kamath said, “This is never a counter-campaign to anything but a platform for law-abiding citizens to express their solidarity to the democratic system of the nation.”

He added, “We are happy to celebrate the homecoming of our persecuted brothers from across the border with open arms.”

According to the organisers, students, social activists, advocates and like-minded citizens across religious/linguistic borders are expected to take part in the rally.

“Key personalities who will line-up for the rally include Chakravarty Sulibele (columnist, social activist), Shakuntala Iyer, Mahesh Vikram Hegde (founder of Postcard News), Giridhara Upadhyaya (medical professor), Santosh Thammaiah (editor, Aseema magazine), and others. Lawyer Sridhar Prabhu will be the expert speaking of the legal facts of the CAA,” another organiser said.

The organisers clarified that the rally “has nothing to do with any political organisations but is citizen-centric.”

“We have not invited anyone from any political party as we wanted this to be a platform for one and all. This is an encouraging event to ensure citizens are kept away from misinformations and are educated with facts and their rights in a peaceful manner,” Kamath added.

Prohibitory orders were in place in Bengaluru for three consecutive days from December 19 to 21.

The Karnataka High Court rapped the government for imposing the curbs after the police detained historian Ramchandra Guha and others at a protest.

“Are you (state) going to ban each and every protest? How can you cancel permission previously granted following due course of process?… Can the state proceed on the assumption that every protest will become violent? Can an author or artist not hold a peaceful protest if he disagrees with any decision of the government.,” the court had said.

In response, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that prohibitory orders were based on “intelligence reports” received by the Police Commissioner.

“Intelligence reports strongly indicated that these protests could turn into a law and order situation. (An) uncontrollable situation has taken place in Mangaluru, where two people have died,” the A-G had said.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd