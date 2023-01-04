scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Bengaluru: Woman says strip-searched at airport, CISF says will look at matter internally

The passenger was onboard an Indigo flight heading towards Ahmedabad. Hours later when the incident went viral, the passenger deleted the tweet and her Twitter account.

According to the CISF personnel deployed at the Bengaluru airport, the incident took place at around 8 pm. (File)
Listen to this article
Bengaluru: Woman says strip-searched at airport, CISF says will look at matter internally
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A woman passenger on Tuesday alleged that she was asked to remove her shirt during security check at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, a charge the CISF, which handles security at airports, said will be looked at internally.

“The department will conduct its own internal inquiry regarding this incident,” CISF chief PRO Anil Pandey said.

The woman, who was booked on a domestic flight, tweeted on Tuesday, “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman.”

Tagging Bengaluru airport, she posted, “@BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode. “We have nothing to say, as it (the matter) has got to do with the CISF,” a communication team member of the airport told PTI.

As the tweet went viral, the woman later deleted the tweet and deactivated her account.

CISF personnel deployed at the airport said the incident took place around 8 pm. A CISF personnel told The Indian Express, “As per procedure, CISF personnel directed the passenger to remove her jacket, which contained metal parts. They (CISF personnel) did not ask her to remove the shirt.”

Advertisement

“Although she complied with the rules during the security check, she later tweeted falsely accusing us,” the CISF personnel claimed.

Chief PRO Pandey said, “Our prime responsibility is to ensure security and follow security-check procedures as per norms. Our priority is also to ensure that during the procedure, no personnel should hurt passengers or emotionally get on the wrong side with the passengers. The department will conduct its own internal inquiry regarding this incident.”

More from Bangalore

The passenger declined to comment.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 20:21 IST
Next Story

Gulshan Grover meets Mahesh Bhatt, thanks filmmaker for encouraging words: ‘I feel energised’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close