CID takes over probe into multiple sexual assault complaints against suspended Mangaluru inspector Sandesh

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the inspector was suspended immediately after the allegations surfaced. (File photo)

Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started its investigation into the multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against suspended Mangaluru Police Inspector P G Sandesh.

Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, “Immediate action was taken by suspending the inspector after the allegations surfaced. After hearing about several related issues, the case has been handed over to the CID as further investigation is required. The truth will come out after the probe.”

The home minister added that the investigation would also determine if there were additional victims.

One of the allegations against the police officer who was posted in Moodbidri is that he sexually assaulted a college principal from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district between 2020 and 2023. The Venoor police have registered a case on the basis of her complaint.