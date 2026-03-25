CID takes over probe into multiple sexual assault complaints against suspended Mangaluru inspector Sandesh

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Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started its investigation into the multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against suspended Mangaluru Police Inspector P G Sandesh.
Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, “Immediate action was taken by suspending the inspector after the allegations surfaced. After hearing about several related issues, the case has been handed over to the CID as further investigation is required. The truth will come out after the probe.”
The home minister added that the investigation would also determine if there were additional victims.
One of the allegations against the police officer who was posted in Moodbidri is that he sexually assaulted a college principal from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district between 2020 and 2023. The Venoor police have registered a case on the basis of her complaint.
Multiple other complaints of harassment and misconduct have been filed with the Karnataka State Commission for Women against Sandesh.
A preliminary inquiry conducted by the assistant commissioner of police of the Mangaluru north subdivision led City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy to suspend Sandesh on March 17, pending departmental proceedings.
While the inquiry did not substantiate allegations of demanding sexual favours, it corroborated claims of inappropriate behaviour, with a video showing the officer speaking inappropriately to a woman.
At a recent media interaction, two women alleged that Sandesh had sought sexual favours from women visiting the police station for official work or demanded bribes.
Sandesh has also been accused of claiming, while threatening a complainant, that he had paid Rs 40 lakh to secure his posting and that no action could be taken against him.
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