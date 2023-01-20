CID takes up probe in ‘Santro’ Ravi rape case, no clarity on probe in false case filed against woman

Despite transferring a rape, assault and harassment case filed by a woman against political fixer and alleged sex trafficker ‘Santro’ Ravi to the Criminal Investigation Department, the Karnataka Police is yet to decide on the modalities of investigating an alleged fake case of dacoity registered against her at Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru in November 2022.

The ‘dacoity’ case has been handed over to the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police after an internal police probe revealed that the case was foisted on the 27-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister last year, allegedly at the behest of ‘Santro’ Ravi. Based on the internal probe, Police Inspector K Y Praveen was suspended by Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood last week.

The CCB has not registered a fresh case but is waiting for the progress in the rape and assault case filed by the woman in Mysuru on January 2, 2023 – it was taken up by the CID on Thursday – police sources said. In her complaint, the woman said she had been falsely accused in a case of dacoity in Bengaluru last year at the behest of Ravi after she broke off a relationship with him.

The case has created a political sensation in Karnataka on account of Ravi’s alleged close ties with several top BJP ministers in Karnataka and his ability to facilitate transfers of police officers on huge payments through his contacts in the BJP government.

With the Opposition Congress and JDS suggesting close links between Ravi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, and the CM’s son, the BJP government has handed over the probe in the Mysuru case to the CID.

“The Santro Ravi case was being investigated by the Mysuru police but we have considered the issue and decided that an exemplary investigation must be carried out. We have decided to hand over the case to the CID. The case is being given to the same team that investigated the PSI scam. There should be a good investigation and the suspect should not be able to escape the charges,” Jnanendra said this week. “There are charges of rape, assault, murder threats, dowry harassment. Apart from this, they will also look at whatever other cases are there,” he added.

Since taking over the case from the Mysuru police on Thursday, the CID has obtained a fresh statement from the victim and has taken custody of Ravi for 13 days. CID sources indicated that the agency will look at filing a fresh case on the false charges brought against the woman when the investigation in the case progresses.

Meanwhile, the police inspector accused of filing false charges of dacoity against the woman has been admitted to a hospital after reportedly falling ill.

Police sources said that the call records of ‘Santro’ Ravi had revealed close links with political personalities and top bureaucrats in Karnataka. The Karnataka government has also not indicated whether the CID will probe the alleged involvement of Ravi in police transfers – evidence of which has emerged through audio clips of his telephone conversations with police officers.

In one of the purported conversations between Ravi and a police officer, the alleged political fixer is heard telling the police officer that he has close ties with the Karnataka CM and police chief. The Opposition has accused the BJP of moving to hush up Ravi’s role in government affairs.

A contract worker at the Kumara Krupa state guest house in central Bengaluru has been suspended by the state tourism department for providing continuous accommodation to Ravi at the facility. Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has suggested that Ravi was given a permanent room at the guest house for a long period at the behest of influential persons in the state government.