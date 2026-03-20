CID probe ordered into custodial death in Tumakuru; ‘exact cause not yet known’, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Friday said a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been ordered into a case of custodial death in Tumakuru district.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said the decision to hand over the case to the CID was taken after initial reports raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death. “The exact cause of death is not yet known. Hence, a CID inquiry has been ordered. If any wrongdoing is established, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The incident occurred in Huliyaru, where one Kantharaju, 50, died Thursday under suspicious circumstances after being taken to a police station for questioning.