CID probe ordered into custodial death in Tumakuru; ‘exact cause not yet known’, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

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Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Friday said a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been ordered into a case of custodial death in Tumakuru district.
Addressing the media, Parameshwara said the decision to hand over the case to the CID was taken after initial reports raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death. “The exact cause of death is not yet known. Hence, a CID inquiry has been ordered. If any wrongdoing is established, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.
The incident occurred in Huliyaru, where one Kantharaju, 50, died Thursday under suspicious circumstances after being taken to a police station for questioning.
According to the police, Kantharaju was among five persons detained for allegedly engaging in gambling during a village festival. After being brought to the station, he reportedly collapsed within the premises and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
However, family members and villagers have alleged custodial assault, claiming that Kantharaju was physically assaulted and mentally harassed inside the police station, leading to his death.
The death triggered protests outside the station, with villagers gathering and staging a demonstration with the body, raising slogans against the police and demanding action against those responsible. The situation remained tense for some time before the police brought it under control.
Senior police officials visited the spot and reviewed the situation, while additional security was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
Political leaders, including former minister J C Madhuswamy and former MLA K S Kiran Kumar, visited the police station, met the family, and called for a fair and impartial investigation.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received.
The CID is expected to conduct a detailed probe into all aspects of the custodial death and submit a report.
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