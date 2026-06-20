CID officer, 2 others held for robbing Kerala traveller in Bengaluru

A CCTV footage showing the presence of a police jeep in the vicinity of the lodge at the time of the crime led to the cracking of the case. (Representative Image)

A police inspector with the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is among three persons arrested by the Bengaluru police on Friday for robbing Rs 20 lakh in cash from a Kerala traveller.

Three persons were involved in the crime – Kupendra Reddy, Vasanth Kumar, and police inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri – and all three have been arrested.

The traveller from Kerala, Junish Babu A K, 40, who arrived in Bengaluru on June 15 with Rs 20 lakh in cash to invest in a money trading scheme, was robbed by three persons who barged into his room at a Madiwala lodge claiming to be police officers.

According to a police complaint filed by Junish Babu, he arrived in Bengaluru on June 15 from Kerala along with two of his friends and stayed at the White Stone Lodge in Madivala.