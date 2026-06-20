CID officer, 2 others held for robbing Kerala traveller in Bengaluru

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A police inspector with the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is among three persons arrested by the Bengaluru police on Friday for robbing Rs 20 lakh in cash from a Kerala traveller.
Three persons were involved in the crime – Kupendra Reddy, Vasanth Kumar, and police inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri – and all three have been arrested.
The traveller from Kerala, Junish Babu A K, 40, who arrived in Bengaluru on June 15 with Rs 20 lakh in cash to invest in a money trading scheme, was robbed by three persons who barged into his room at a Madiwala lodge claiming to be police officers.
According to a police complaint filed by Junish Babu, he arrived in Bengaluru on June 15 from Kerala along with two of his friends and stayed at the White Stone Lodge in Madivala.
“His friend, a person named Naveen, had informed him (the victim) about investing money in trading to get high returns. For this reason, the victim had brought Rs 20 lakh in cash with him,” the Bengaluru south east division police said in an official statement on the crime.
“The accused individuals hatched a conspiracy, assaulted the victim, and committed a robbery,” they added.
A CCTV footage showing the presence of a police jeep in the vicinity of the lodge at the time of the crime led to the cracking of the case, the police further said.
Investigators said the gang was informed of the presence of a large amount of cash with the Kerala traveler, and they roped in the police officer to provide credibility for their claims of being part of a police investigating team checking for black money.
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