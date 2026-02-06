CID busts mule account racket in Karnataka; 12 arrested, over 42,000 bank accounts flagged

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka CID’s Cyber Command conducted a statewide special drive against organised cyber fraud networks and cybercriminals during which it arrested 12 alleged masterminds and identified over 42,000 mule bank accounts.
The operation, conducted on Thursday and Friday, involved simultaneous raids across more than 29 districts, targeting individuals suspected of supplying bank accounts to cybercriminals for use in online fraud. The police said 17 FIRs have been registered so far, with further cases and arrests likely in the coming days.
According to the official press release, the racket was run by a network of so-called “mule herders”, who allegedly procured bank accounts by collecting identity documents, ATM cards and cheque books from individuals in exchange for payments ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. These accounts were then sold or leased to cybercriminals to facilitate financial transactions linked to online scams, illegal betting operations and ‘digital arrest’ fraud.
The police said many account holders were unaware that their bank details were being misused, exposing them to serious legal and financial consequences. Funds obtained through cyber fraud were allegedly routed through these mule accounts and withdrawn via ATMs or transferred further to conceal the trail.
During the raids, the police seized 25 ATM cards, 13 cheque books, 12 mobile phones and other incriminating material. Officers said surveillance on mule account operations had been intensified in recent months in view of the sharp rise in cybercrime cases across the state.
Those arrested include Dharmapal, Suhail, Aqeel, Mohammad Mujamil, Patel Jitendra Kumar and Mohan Kumar, against whom cases have been registered at various cybercrime police stations in Bengaluru. Juned Pasha, Majeed Madini, and Shaheed Alam were arrested in cases registered in Kolar, while Chandrashekhar and Ramakiran were held in connection with cases in Tumkur. Sharthkumar was arrested in a case registered at the Shivamogga cybercrime police station.
The police said further investigation is underway to identify additional links in the network and trace the proceeds of crime, adding that the statewide operation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
