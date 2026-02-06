CID busts mule account racket in Karnataka; 12 arrested, over 42,000 bank accounts flagged

The Karnataka CID’s Cyber Command conducted a statewide special drive against organised cyber fraud networks and cybercriminals during which it arrested 12 alleged masterminds and identified over 42,000 mule bank accounts.

The operation, conducted on Thursday and Friday, involved simultaneous raids across more than 29 districts, targeting individuals suspected of supplying bank accounts to cybercriminals for use in online fraud. The police said 17 FIRs have been registered so far, with further cases and arrests likely in the coming days.

According to the official press release, the racket was run by a network of so-called “mule herders”, who allegedly procured bank accounts by collecting identity documents, ATM cards and cheque books from individuals in exchange for payments ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. These accounts were then sold or leased to cybercriminals to facilitate financial transactions linked to online scams, illegal betting operations and ‘digital arrest’ fraud.