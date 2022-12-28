Church vandalised in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, police suspect theft

A church in Karnataka’s Mysuru district was allegedly vandalised by unknown attackers who damaged a statue of baby Jesus and stole money from a donation box Tuesday. The incident took place at the St Mary’s Church in Mysuru district’s Periyapatna and the police suspect it was a case of theft.

The incident came to light on Tuesday around 6 pm when the staff found the baby Jesus statue vandalised and money from the donation box missing. The pastor of the church filed a complaint with the police. Tension prevailed after local residents came to know about vandalisation at the church.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar told the media that prima facie it looked like a case of theft as the attackers made away with money and a collection box that was outside the church. “We have formed special teams and the probe is underway,” she said.

According to a police officer, the miscreants entered the church through the rear door. “We cannot conclude it as an attack as the other statues of Jesus have not been touched and money has been missing. There is no CCTV camera installed on the church premises. The nearest CCTV is located at a school and we are going through visuals for further probe,” said a police officer.