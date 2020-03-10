Cholera in Bengaluru: BBMP clears street food vendors, urges water board to check pipeline leaks

A notification was issued by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar to clear such food stalls to contain cholera cases and to prevent further spreading. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational) A notification was issued by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar to clear such food stalls to contain cholera cases and to prevent further spreading. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to clear food stalls on roadsides and footpaths of Bengaluru city in the wake of several cholera and gastroenteritis cases reported from the city. So far, seven cases of cholera have been confirmed in the city while several others are admitted to private hospitals.

After a meeting held with top officials on Monday, a notification was issued by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar to clear such food stalls to contain cholera cases and to prevent further spreading.

“The decision was taken in the wake of several cholera and gastroenteritis cases being reported from different parts of the city. This will also contribute towards improving the cleanliness of Bengaluru,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has urged Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to get its pipelines tested and to take further actions to ensure water supply via tankers in areas from which more cases are reported.

BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Dr B K Vijendra told indianexpress.com that water samples collected from neighbourhoods in the city from which cases were reported were sent for testing.

“The exact source of infection is yet to be ascertained – whether it is from water or from food sources. However, cholera is a water-borne disease and as communicable diseases pose a bigger threat during summer, we have urged BWSSB to increase chlorine content in water supplied. Also, leaks in pipelines should be identified as an immediate measure,” Vijendra added.

A team of medical officers from the Karnataka Health Department and BBMP along with post-graduate medical students are visiting areas across Bengaluru to spread awareness among the public, urging them to drink only boiled water. “Awareness sessions are being held in Urban Primary Health Centres and helpdesks have been set up for the same,” an official from the health department added.

Cholera cases have been reported from Neelasandra, Sarjapura, LR Nagar, R T Nagar, Malleshwaram, Goripalya, Basavangudi, Vijayanagara, Padmanabhanagara, and BTM Layout areas in the city.

