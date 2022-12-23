scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Chips, chocolates and cigarettes — Here’s how Bengaluru Dunzoed in 2022

In Bengaluru, the most-ordered items included fresh foods, breakfast and spreads, snacks, beverages, chocolates and personal care and household items.

Milk is the most commonly ordered item across all cities in the country, according to a report. (Representational)
Written  by Subhashini Ramasamy

Chips, nachos and cigarettes dominated the list of most ordered items by Bangalureans post 10 pm in the annual report released by Dunzo, a Bengaluru-based delivery company. The report mainly talks about how Indians ordered groceries and other items in 2022.

While Bengaluru leads the tipping game in the country, Indians tipped an overall Rs 3 crore through the Dunzo application.

It was also interesting to note that most Indians prefer to purchase staples. Ordering daily essentials is a trend that was triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, even post lockdown, customers have found it convenient to get their staples delivered at their doorstep.

Milk is the most commonly ordered item across all cities in the country, according to the report. As far as vegetables are concerned, onion, potato and tomato were the most ordered vegetables in all cities two years in a row.

Further, bananas were a unanimous favourite across various cities. Following bananas, fresh coconuts were a close second. Atta also found its way to the list of items preferred by customers.

Dunzo’s services go beyond just groceries. The company went on to delight an ardent fan by delivering Amish Tripathi’s book ‘War of Lanka’ within six minutes.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 09:07:56 pm
