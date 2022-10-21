Chinese loan apps case: ED searches 5 locations in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 78 crore

In a fresh operation targeting the money laundering network of Chinese loan apps, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at five locations in Bengaluru, including premises of payment gateway Razorpay, on October 19 as a part of the efforts to trace funds linked to Chinese loan apps and seized Rs 78 crore.

The raids were conducted in merchant IDs and bank accounts of the Chinese-controlled entities that are operating the illegal apps.

The ED began its probe of the money laundering angle based on 18 FIRs registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime branch against Chinese loan apps after complaints by numerous people about “extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps”.

“During PMLA investigation, it has emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese nationals. The modus operandi of these entities involved using forged documents of Indians and making these Indians dummy directors of those entities and generating proceeds of crime,” the ED said.

“It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways/banks. The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd and the bank’s compliance offices related to these entities were covered in the search operation,” the ED said.

“During the search operation, it was noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways/banks and they have submitted fake addresses in KYC documents,” the ED said in an official statement Friday.

It added, “An amount of Rs 78 Crore has been seized u/s 17(1) (of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002) in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities. Total seizure, in this case, now stands at Rs 95 Crore.”

Earlier this year in August, ED had reported the freezing of assets worth Rs 370 crore in bank balances, payment gateway balances and crypto balances of Flipvolt Crypto-currency exchange held by a Bengaluru-based firm Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited which was allegedly being used by Chinese fintech app firms to launder their India revenues.

The ED reported the seizures in August following searches carried out at the premises of Yellow Tune Technologies in Bengaluru.

Following criminal investigations of Chinese fintech apps operating in India, many of the app operators had laundered funds through cryptocurrency with the Flip Volt Cryptocurrency exchange run by Yellow Technologies before shutting shop in the country, the ED said in August.

“While doing fund trail investigation, ED found that large amounts of funds to the tune of Rs 370 Crore were deposited by 23 entities including accused NBFCs and their fintech companies into the INR wallets of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited held with Crypto Exchange M/s Flipvolt Technologies Private Limited,” the ED said in a statement.

“These amounts were nothing but proceeds of crime derived from predatory lending practices. Cryptocurrency purchased was transferred to various unknown foreign wallet addresses. Further, searches were conducted at various premises of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited on 08.08.2022 to 10.08.2022 in order to locate the beneficial owners of this company, and that of recipient wallets,” the ED said.

The Chinese nationals operating the fintech apps left India in December 2020 and the bank credentials and digital signatures of dummy directors were shipped abroad and were used by them to launder the funds collected in India, the ED said. Funds to the tune of Rs 2.31 crore belonging to Yellow Tune Technologies itself have been seized.

“Yellow tune by using the assistance of Flip Volt Crypto-Exchange which has very lax KYC norms, no EDD mechanism, no check on the source of funds of the depositor, no mechanism of raising STRs, etc assisted the accused fintech companies in avoiding regular banking channels, and managed to easily take out all the fraud money in the form of crypto assets,” the ED had said in its earlier statement while investigating Chinese fintech apps.