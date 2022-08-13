scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Chinese fintech app probe: ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 370 crore linked to Bengaluru firm

“Following criminal investigations of Chinese fintech apps operating in India, many of the app operators had laundered funds through cryptocurrency with Flipvolt Cryptocurrency,” said ED.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 13, 2022 3:54:30 pm
Bitcoin extended earlier declines after Celsius's announcement, falling more than 6% to as low as $24,888, an 18-month low. Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped more than 8% to $1,303, its lowest since March 2021. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth Rs 370 crore in bank balances, payment gateway balances and crypto balances of Flipvolt Crypto-currency exchange held by Bengaluru-based firm Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited which was allegedly being used by Chinese fintech app firms to launder their India revenues.

The ED reported the seizures Friday following searches carried out at the premises of Yellow Tune Technologies in Bengaluru.

“Following criminal investigations of Chinese fintech apps operating in India, many of the app operators had laundered funds through cryptocurrency with Flipvolt Cryptocurrency before shutting shop in the country,” the ED said Friday.

A central agency’s statement read, “While doing fund trail investigation, ED found that large amounts of funds to the tune of Rs 370 crore were deposited by 23 entities, including accused NBFCs and their fintech companies, into the INR wallets of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited held with Crypto Exchange M/s Flipvolt Technologies Private Limited.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

“These amounts were nothing but proceeds of crime derived from predatory lending practices. Cryptocurrency purchased was transferred to various unknown foreign wallet addresses. Further, searches were conducted at various premises of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited on 08.08.2022 to 10.08.2022 in order to locate the beneficial owners of this company, and that of recipient wallets,” the ED said.

“But the company’s promoters are untraceable. It is found that this shell entity was incorporated by Chinese nationals Alex and Kaidi (real name not known) with the active connivance of willing CAs/CS and the Bank Accounts were opened in the name of dummy directors,” the ED added.

The Chinese nationals operating the fintech apps left India in December 2020 and the bank credentials and digital signatures of dummy directors were shipped abroad and were used by them to launder the funds collected in India, the ED said. Funds to the tune of Rs 2.31 crore belonging to Yellow Tune Technologies itself have been seized, the agency informed.

Advertisement

“Yellow tune by using the assistance of Flipvolt Crypto-Exchange which has very lax KYC norms, no EDD mechanism, no check on the source of funds of the depositor, no mechanism of raising STRs, etc assisted the accused fintech companies in avoiding regular banking channels, and managed to easily take out all the fraud money in the form of crypto assets,” the ED said in its official statement on the investigations.

“Furthermore, despite giving repeated opportunities, Flipvolt Crypto-exchange failed to give the complete trail of crypto transactions made by M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited. Nor could it supply any form of KYC of the opposite party wallets,” the ED added.

“The lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of allowing transfers to foreign wallets without asking any reason/declaration/KYC, non-recording of transactions on Blockchains to save costs have ensured that Flipvolt is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets. It has made no sincere efforts to trace these crypto assets,” the ED said.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

“By encouraging obscurity and having lax AML norms, it has actively assisted M/s Yellow Tune in laundering the proceeds of crime worth Rs 370 Crore using the crypto route. Therefore, equivalent movable assets to the extent of Rs 367.67 Crore lying with Flipvolt Crypto-exchange in the form of Bank and Payment Gateway Balances worth Rs 164.4 Crore and Crypto assets lying in their pool accounts worth Rs 203.26 Crore, are frozen under PMLA, 2002, till complete fund trail is provided by the crypto-exchange,” the ED added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 03:53:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s at...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s at...
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system
Sujatha Rao writes

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

Premium
The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained

The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement