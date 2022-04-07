Child rights advocates urge Karnataka govt to introduce vendor licensing for sale of tobacco products

Public health and child rights advocates on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to introduce vendor licensing to prevent children from tobacco addiction.

Pointing out that Karnataka was the first state in India to initiate the process of introducing vendor licensing in the year 2013 for the sale of tobacco products, representatives from the NGO Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, Indian Medical Association-Karnataka and Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka said it has not become a reality still. In the absence of vendor licensing, children are getting hooked to tobacco products.

The representatives deliberated that those vendors who wish to sell tobacco products like cigarettes, bidis and chewing tobacco should obtain a ‘special license’, from their respective Urban Local Bodies (ULB). This will help the ULBs to check violations by the tobacco vendor which is a common phenomenon on one hand and on the other hand it will help the ULBs to augment their revenue by charging nominally to issue licenses.

“The draft notification was issued by the government on December 08, 2020 inviting objections or suggestions within 30 days from the public. Thousands of letters were received by the government in favour and against the notification. After careful consideration of all these letters, the government weighed upon the importance of vendor licensing and how this will protect the children and youths from being initiated to tobacco and addiction. However, more than a year has passed and the government is yet to come out with the final notification,” said Dr Ramesh Bilimagga, oncologist and president of Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka.

“Karnataka government should immediately pass vendor licensing and make a way for building a Tobacco Free Generation, where children below the age of 18 years will not be able to access tobacco products. When they attain the legal age, they would have developed rational thinking to avoid things that are not good for their health,” he added.

The Union Health Ministry in its advisory to the states on September 21, 2017 had asked all the states to regulate the sales of tobacco products through proper authorisation and registration of tobacco vendors.

Dr Prasad S M, honorary secretary, Indian Medical Association-Karnataka said “Children are the main target of the tobacco industry. They resort to cheap tactics like celebrity endorsements, attractive display of tobacco products in shops, displaying tobacco products visible to children and near the shops selling toys, sweets, soda and electronic gadgets. Due to the addictive nature (with nicotine among 7,000 poisonous substances that tobacco contains) children fail to give up the habit even if they wish to. Indian Medical Association urges the Karnataka government to pass vendor licensing at the earliest.”

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) said, “Strict action must be taken against vendors who are selling ‘loose’ cigarettes and bidis to children. However, in the present setup, vendors (especially around education institutions) are breaking the rules and are getting away with petty fines. If the sale of tobacco could be streamlined through vendor licensing, vendors for the fear of losing the license will strictly adhere to the law. Already, states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal have set a role model by implementing vendor licensing.”

Tobacco Vendor Licensing Timeline in Karnataka

2013: The file of vendor licensing for tobacco sales was initiated by the Urban Development department on the basis of the letter from the Institute of Public Health.

2017: The government of Karnataka in 2017 as per an advisory from the union health ministry initiated the process of licensing the sale of tobacco products in the state.

2018: The vendor license was again put on hold by the Government. A meeting was convened in coordination with BBMP and the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) by the Department of Urban Development. As an outcome, a few rules were amended based on the suggestions.

2020: The rules were sent to Parliamentary affairs for clearance. Once the clearance was received, the file was sent to BBMP and DMA for official approval on June 22, 2020. The UDD Minister approved the file by November 23 and the Minister of Municipal Administration was approved by November 27, 2020. The final rules and bylaws for Gazette notification were sent on December 08, 2020.

2021: Post the draft notification on the gazette, letters were sent opposing and supporting the vendor licensing. While around 3,000 letters were sent opposing the vendor licensing by tobacco farmers and vendors, around 8,000 letters were sent supporting the Vendor licensing by children, parents, teachers and civil society organisations. After reviewing both the letters and addressing the concerns raised by vendors and farmers, the DMA issued the report in favour of Vendor licensing. It is currently waiting for approval from the Chief Minister and Urban Development Department.