‘No foul play’: Chikkamagaluru police say 14-year-old Kerala girl likely slipped near Manikyadhara Falls

The police in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru Tuesday ruled out foul play in the death of a 14-year-old student from Kerala, whose decomposed body was found near a popular tourist spot, adding that the post-mortem report is awaited to corroborate their findings and confirm the exact cause.

Sreenanda went missing on the evening of April 7 while visiting the area with nearly 40 relatives, triggering panic among her family. Her body was found in a deep gorge near Manikyadhara Falls on April 10 after a search operation.

“Prima facie, no foul play is suspected. We are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic analysis to corroborate the findings and determine the exact cause of death,” a senior Chikkamagaluru police officer said.