‘No foul play’: Chikkamagaluru police say 14-year-old Kerala girl likely slipped near Manikyadhara Falls

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The police in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru Tuesday ruled out foul play in the death of a 14-year-old student from Kerala, whose decomposed body was found near a popular tourist spot, adding that the post-mortem report is awaited to corroborate their findings and confirm the exact cause.
Sreenanda went missing on the evening of April 7 while visiting the area with nearly 40 relatives, triggering panic among her family. Her body was found in a deep gorge near Manikyadhara Falls on April 10 after a search operation.
“Prima facie, no foul play is suspected. We are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic analysis to corroborate the findings and determine the exact cause of death,” a senior Chikkamagaluru police officer said.
Initially, the family, who are from Kerala’s Palakkad, suspected abduction or foul play due to her sudden disappearance. However, the police said there is no evidence so far to support these claims.
According to Chikkamagaluru police sources, the girl, who was with nearly 40 relatives, crossed the safety barricades installed at the location and went missing around 5 pm on April 7. The barricades, consisting of three parallel grills about 5 feet high, are meant to prevent visitors from entering hazardous areas.
Sources said the incident occurred around 5 pm, when the girl crossed the safety barricades at the site. The barricades, made of three parallel grills about five feet high, are meant to restrict access to risky areas. The police said she slipped past them and sat on a stone to take photographs.
Police sources said her father scolded her and asked her to return. Shortly after this interaction, she went missing.
At the time, around 60 to 100 people were present at the spot. “There were no reports of any commotion, arguments or screams that would suggest foul play,” a Chikkamagaluru police officer said.
Search efforts were launched soon after she was reported missing, and her body was recovered in a decomposed state after nearly four days.
Investigators are examining whether she may have accidentally slipped and fallen or was unable to call for help. They are also looking at other possibilities, though officers stressed there is no evidence so far to suggest anything other than an accidental cause.
The Chikkamagaluru police added that the site is a popular tourist destination that sees around 1,000 visitors daily, and no similar incident has been reported there before.
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