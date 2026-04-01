‘Years of abuse’: Wife, 5 others held for man’s murder in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura; accused staged crime as an accident

Accused Reshma and her brother Shahrukh. The probe led to the arrest of Reshma, Sharukh, Siddha Battuni Parthu alias Lalit Sai, Aluri Anand Babu, Dantam Ramu, and Karumuri Akshay. (Express Photo)

The police in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district have arrested six people, including the victim’s wife, in connection with the murder of the 48-year-old man, revealing Wednesday that the accused had tried to make the crime appear as an accidental death.

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The deceased, identified as Sadiq alias Shivakumar, a resident of Bisavanahalli village in Doddaballapur taluk, was found dead at his house on March 27.

Suspicion arose when his brother, Yellappa, was informed of the death over the phone. Doubting the circumstances, he filed a complaint, suspecting the involvement of Sadiq’s wife, Reshma, and her brother, Sharukh.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and formed special teams to investigate the murder under the supervision of the district police officers. The probe led to the arrest of Reshma, Sharukh, Siddha Battuni Parthu alias Lalit Sai, Aluri Anand Babu, Dantam Ramu, and Karumuri Akshay.