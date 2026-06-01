How a throat wound exposed Karnataka woman’s role in her sister-in-law’s murder

The Chikkaballapur police said the Bhavya (left) plotted the murder with her cousin (bottom right). (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

Twenty-six-year-old Bhavya broke down in tears as she recounted how unknown intruders had allegedly attacked her and killed her sister-in-law, Pushpalatha, during a robbery at their home last week in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

Within 24 hours, however, the Chikkaballapur police concluded that the alleged victim was in fact one of the conspirators behind the murder.

The incident occurred in Chikkaballapur city, around 62 km from Bengaluru, on the night of May 28, when Pushpalatha, 23, the daughter-in-law of Narasimhamurthy, was found dead inside the family’s house, while Bhavya was discovered injured and unconscious.

The attack occurred when Narasimhamurthy, his wife Vijayalakshmi, and their son, Bharath, were on a trip. Pushpalatha and Bharath had been living separately due to family disputes.