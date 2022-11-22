Chief secy directs officials to decongest 10 key areas in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief secretary Vandita Sharma who chaired a coordination meeting Monday directed the authorities to decongest bottlenecks from 10 major traffic junctions in Bengaluru.

Silk Board, Iblur, Jayadeva, MM Temple Junction at Tin Factory, Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki, KS Layout, Kadubeesanahalli and Banashankari have been identified as the major bottlenecks in the city by the traffic police department.

Sharma held talks on traffic management with the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB), city police and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

She directed the officials to fill the potholes on arterial, sub-arterial roads and ward roads.

The traffic police department in the meeting stated that they have identified the places where water stagnates during rain, creating problems for the motorists. “There is a possibility of accidents due to manholes which are higher than the road surface. A total of 112 manholes have been identified by the traffic police department,” said Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

The BWSSB officials have repaired 53 such manholes.

Sharma directed the officials to repair the renaming 59 immediately.

The chief secretary also directed the authorities to take up works such as asphalting of 107 roads in the city, installation of street lights in 210 places, clearing of black spots at 33 places, removal of construction debris from roads, installation of high-mast light at 330 points and correction of unscientific road bumps at 427 places on a war footing.

The traffic police department also said that they would remove the abandoned vehicles lying on the footpath and roadsides. A total of 521 abandoned vehicles have been identified in the city.