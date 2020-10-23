Bengaluru: Police nab accused in Chickpet daylight robbery case, hunt on for another

A still from the video

Days after a video showing two men robbing pedestrians at knifepoint during daylight went viral on social media, the Bengaluru police Friday said that they have arrested an accused and also seized the weapon used in the crime.

According to City Market Police, the accused, identified as Johnny (22), is a resident of Azad Nagar in the city. “He was nabbed by our special team led by police inspector BG Kumaraswamy based on a tip-off that mentioned the suspect to be hiding in the surroundings of Cottonpet police station above a public toilet. The investigating team, accompanied by Cottonpet police inspector T B Chidananda Murthy nabbed the accused from the location,” police said.

Police also said that 100 grams of marijuana, a machete and a dagger were also recovered from the accused. It also said that a case has also been filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil told indianexpress.com that the accused was arrested last year by the Byatarayanapura police in a case filed under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC.

“After spending four months in jail, he was released in March this year. He was then working as a daily-wage labourer in the City Market area,” Patil said.

In the video, that went viral earlier this week, showed two youngsters wearing black hoodies with their faces covered with handkerchief, were seen into a narrow street from a bylane next to the Chickpet metro station to rob pedestrians threatening them at knifepoint. The police, after reviewing the footage, said that the incident presumably took place during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the police also said that they have received information about the second accused in the case. “We have definite information regarding the other accused who was seen in the viral video. The investigation is on to nab him,” DCP Patil told.

