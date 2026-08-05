‘Machete against mosquito?’ Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa questions Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest

Udhayanidhi Stalin was briefly arrested following allegations that he made a sexually suggestive reference to Vijay’s friendship with a popular actor. (PTI File Photo)

Hours after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over his alleged sexually suggestive reference to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s friendship with a popular Tamil actor, Kannada actor and activist Chetam Ahimsa Tuesday slammed the move.

Calling Vijay an “ignoramus” chief minister, Chetan Ahimsa said Tamil Nadu is turning into a police state.

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“Udayanidhi’s words may have been distasteful, questionable. But arrest? TVK Vijay’s never understood democracy: consistent pattern of weaponising govt machinery & police against opponents,” he said in a post on X.

“A machete against mosquito? TN’s turning into POLICE STATE after making an ignoramus CM,” he added.