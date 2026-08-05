‘Machete against mosquito?’ Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa questions Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest

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Hours after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over his alleged sexually suggestive reference to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s friendship with a popular Tamil actor, Kannada actor and activist Chetam Ahimsa Tuesday slammed the move.
Calling Vijay an “ignoramus” chief minister, Chetan Ahimsa said Tamil Nadu is turning into a police state.
“Udayanidhi’s words may have been distasteful, questionable. But arrest? TVK Vijay’s never understood democracy: consistent pattern of weaponising govt machinery & police against opponents,” he said in a post on X.
“A machete against mosquito? TN’s turning into POLICE STATE after making an ignoramus CM,” he added.
Udayanidhi was briefly arrested and later released.
Udhayanidhi’s remarks
His remarks came after Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Tamil Nadu Government for failing to secure the Cauvery water supply from Karnataka. “Forty-five thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water should have come… but not a single drop has come. But the CM is not even opening his mouth. His only concern is about how to impose false cases on DMK leaders…” he said.
When some members of the audience began chanting the name of a prominent Tamil actor, seen as a close friend of Vijay, Udhayanidhi Stalin is alleged to have made the remark. The crowd then responded with applause and laughter. “I mean, I was referring to Cauvery only,” he added.
Born and raised in the United States, Chetan graduated from Yale University with a degree in South Asian studies. He came to India in 2005 as a Fulbright scholar and worked in association with the National School of Drama, Bengaluru.
Chetan made his debut in Kannada cinema in 2007 with the film Aa Dinagalu”, which became a hit. He has since worked in about 8 more films in lead roles. His family is settled in the United States, where his brother had contested elections for the Green Party.
Chetan has spoken on a range of public issues, taking a stand against corruption, communal politics, and fascism. He has been a known face in various movements for the rights of farmers, workers, Dalits and Adivasis.
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