Kannada writer, poet Chennaveera Kanavi dies at 93

Kannada writer and poet Chennaveera Kanavi Wednesday passed away due to age-related illnesses at the age of 93. He was admitted to the SDM Medical College Hospital in Dharwad where he breathed his last.

Kanavi was born in Hombal of Gadag district on June 28, 1928 to Sakkareppa and Parvathavva. He finished his school and college education in Dharwad.

He worked as a director of Prasaranga of the Karnataka University from 1956 to 1983 and received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Jeeva Dhwani (Poetry) in 1981.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences and said Kanavi’s demise has left a huge void in Kannada literature. “His contribution to Kannada literature is immense and I have known him personally for four decades,” he said.