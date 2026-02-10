Chemical spray and locked toilet: 42-year-old Bengaluru woman dies after suspected chain snatching attack in Huskuru

Jyothi, 42,who died after allegedly being attacked by chain snatchers in Huskuru village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Monday morning. (Express photo)

A 42-year-old woman died after allegedly being attacked by chain snatchers in Huskuru village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Jyothi, a resident of Huskuru village located near Nelamangala, was fatally attacked while she was in an outdoor toilet around 5.30 am.

According to relatives, Jyothi worked in a private firm and usually woke up early in the morning as she used to go to her workplace by 8 am.

“On Monday, someone watched her go to the washroom located outside the house. They snatched the chain and locked the door from the outside. When she did not return after some time, her husband went out to search for her. He found the outdoor toilet locked and called out for help. Neighbours opened the door and found Jyothi lying on the ground,” Manjunath, a relative, told reporters.