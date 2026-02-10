Chemical spray and locked toilet: 42-year-old Bengaluru woman dies after suspected chain snatching attack in Huskuru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 42-year-old woman died after allegedly being attacked by chain snatchers in Huskuru village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Monday morning.
The deceased, identified as Jyothi, a resident of Huskuru village located near Nelamangala, was fatally attacked while she was in an outdoor toilet around 5.30 am.
According to relatives, Jyothi worked in a private firm and usually woke up early in the morning as she used to go to her workplace by 8 am.
“On Monday, someone watched her go to the washroom located outside the house. They snatched the chain and locked the door from the outside. When she did not return after some time, her husband went out to search for her. He found the outdoor toilet locked and called out for help. Neighbours opened the door and found Jyothi lying on the ground,” Manjunath, a relative, told reporters.
Jyothi was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.
“The family alleged that robbers had sprayed some chemical onto the woman to snatch the chain and had pushed her. Jyothi, who lost control, fell onto the ground and died on the spot,” a police officer said.
Soon, a team from Madanayakanahalli police station reached the spot and conducted an inspection.
“The incident took place between 5.30 am and 6.30 am, and Jyothi was found in an unconscious state outside her house,” D L Nagesh, North-West Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.
However, a senior police officer said that they have not concluded the chain snatching theory but are investigating from all angles.
“The chain is missing, and there are injury marks around her neck and head. The house door latch was locked from the outside. But this is one of the many angles we are probing. When the incident took place, Jyothi’s son and husband were in the house. It looks like the family came to know that she was missing much later. When we inquired with neighbours, there was no screaming or loud noise when the incident took place,” the officer added.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh also said that they are verifying the allegations and have continued the probe. “This is the first time such an incident (death during chain-snatching) has taken place. We are investigating the case,” he added.
