Cheetahs return to Karnataka: 4 South African guests land at Bengaluru airport

ZAK officials highlighted the broader significance of the initiative, stating that the addition of cheetahs strengthens Bannerghatta’s standing as a major zoological institution. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Karnataka has become the latest Indian state to join the national effort to revive the cheetah population, once declared extinct in the country. Four cheetahs – two males and two females – arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early Saturday from Induna Primate and Parrot Park in South Africa, under an approved animal exchange program.

The cheetahs were received at the cargo terminal by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and officials from the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), led by member secretary Sunil Panwar. The animals will be housed at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) following a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, after which they will be made available for public viewing in specially prepared enclosures.