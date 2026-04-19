Cheetahs return to Karnataka: 4 South African guests land at Bengaluru airport

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Karnataka has become the latest Indian state to join the national effort to revive the cheetah population, once declared extinct in the country. Four cheetahs – two males and two females – arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early Saturday from Induna Primate and Parrot Park in South Africa, under an approved animal exchange program.
The cheetahs were received at the cargo terminal by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and officials from the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), led by member secretary Sunil Panwar. The animals will be housed at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) following a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, after which they will be made available for public viewing in specially prepared enclosures.
Khandre instructed officials and veterinary officers to ensure that the cheetahs do not face any difficulty or health problems due to the change in surroundings and climate. He said the wild animals should be kept in quarantine, given the prescribed diet for 30 days, examined for any possible infections, and transported safely to Bannerghatta.
The minister noted the historical and cultural significance of the arrival, pointing out that cheetahs were once locally known as ‘Sivangi’ in Karnataka before disappearing due to rampant hunting and severe habitat loss. “Bringing them back and helping them adapt to our ecosystem is a significant milestone. Their presence will offer visitors a rare chance to see a species that had long vanished from India but is slowly reclaiming its place in our conservation landscape,” he said.
The import was preceded by a thorough health screening and an initial quarantine period in South Africa. All necessary regulatory clearances were obtained under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, along with approvals from Indian animal quarantine authorities.
BBP veterinarians and forest officials have been directed to maintain strict quarantine protocols, continuous health monitoring, and prescribed dietary regimens throughout the acclimatisation phase.
ZAK officials highlighted the broader significance of the initiative, stating that the addition of cheetahs strengthens Bannerghatta’s standing as a major zoological institution.
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