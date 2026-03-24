‘Cheer responsibly’: Bengaluru police roll out elaborate security, traffic plan for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

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With the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled on March 26 and April 5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Bengaluru city police have put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan, urging spectators to “cheer responsibly” and cooperate with revamped arrangements.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said that this year’s arrangements have been significantly redesigned to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience, focusing strongly on crowd control, promoting public transport, and using digital ticketing.
Digital ticketing, entry norms tightened
Officials said entry to the stadium will be strictly through mobile-based QR code tickets, generated a few hours before the gates open, with no provision for physical tickets. All passes will be non-transferable and linked to individual users. The police cautioned the public against purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources, warning of legal action in cases of fraud.
Stadium gates will open four hours prior to match time, with seven gates and 28 entry points set up to regulate movement. A holding area system has been introduced on the premises, where spectators will undergo QR verification before proceeding through turnstiles to their designated stands. Authorities said the system aims to prevent crowding on surrounding roads and ensure orderly entry. The police are instructed not to allow gatherings outside the stadium that could disrupt traffic.
Public transport push, multi-layer security in place
To ease congestion, spectators are strongly encouraged to use public transport, with metro access available via Cubbon Park and MG Road stations and additional coaches deployed. Parking will be restricted to pre-booked slots at designated locations such as Garuda Mall, St. Joseph’s Indian High School, St. Joseph’s Boys High School and Freedom Park, with shuttle services operating to the stadium.
Over 500 CCTV cameras, including AI-enabled systems, have been installed for real-time monitoring, while personnel from multiple units—including law and order, traffic police, State Disaster Response Force, Karnataka State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve and Home Guards—have been deployed. Multi-layer security checks, including frisking and QR verification, will be enforced, and police have warned that individuals without valid tickets will not be allowed near the venue.
As part of emergency preparedness, nine ambulances and four medical aid centres with trained teams will be stationed at the venue, alongside designated evacuation routes and public address systems. Mock drills have been conducted, with another scheduled ahead of match day.
The commissioner said, “The public must unlearn old patterns and cooperate with the new arrangements to ensure safety and smooth conduct of matches.”
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