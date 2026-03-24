‘Cheer responsibly’: Bengaluru police roll out elaborate security, traffic plan for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled on March 26 and April 5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Bengaluru city police have put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan, urging spectators to “cheer responsibly” and cooperate with revamped arrangements.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said that this year’s arrangements have been significantly redesigned to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience, focusing strongly on crowd control, promoting public transport, and using digital ticketing.

Digital ticketing, entry norms tightened

Officials said entry to the stadium will be strictly through mobile-based QR code tickets, generated a few hours before the gates open, with no provision for physical tickets. All passes will be non-transferable and linked to individual users. The police cautioned the public against purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources, warning of legal action in cases of fraud.