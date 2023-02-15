scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

‘Chase away Tipu lovers, only those who chant Ram bhajans should be here’: Karnataka BJP chief Kateel

Kateel was referring to Tipu Sultan for the second time this week, having earlier termed the Assembly elections as a fight between the ideologies of Vinayak Savarkar and the 18th-century king.

Less than a week ago, Kateel said at a public gathering in Shivamogga that the Assembly elections “will not be fought between the Congress and the BJP, but between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu”. (Twitter/@nalinkateel)
Listen to this article
‘Chase away Tipu lovers, only those who chant Ram bhajans should be here’: Karnataka BJP chief Kateel
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel triggered yet another controversy on Wednesday when he asked people to chase away Tipu Sultan supporters “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, Kateel asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

In Political Pulse |‘Tipu-believers Cong’ or ‘Tuluva queen-inspired BJP’, asks Amit Shah in Karnataka

Kateel was referring to the 18th-century Mysore king for the second time this week, having earlier termed the upcoming Assembly elections as a fight between the ideologies of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.

“We are devotees of Ram. We are devotees of Anjaneya… We are not the offspring of Tipu. Therefore, I ask the people of Yelburga whether you pray for Anjaneya or chant Tipu’s name,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

When people responded saying Anjaneya, Kateel said, “In that case, won’t you chase away those performing bhajans of Tipu to the forest? Take a vow and decide whether you want the offspring of Tipu, or Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should,” he said.

In Premium |Tipu Sultan: How history remembers him, why controversy doesn’t forget him

Video of the speech went viral on social media platforms. Less than a week ago, Kateel said at a public gathering in Shivamogga that the Assembly elections “will not be fought between the Congress and the BJP, but between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu”.

More from Bangalore

In January, Kateel triggered a row asking people not to discuss “small issues like roads, drain and sewage” and to concentrate on stopping “love jihad”. “If you are worried about your children’’s future and if you want to stop ‘love jihad’, we need the BJP,” he said.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:33 IST
Next Story

UK’s Labour Party says ex-leader Corbyn can’t run again

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close