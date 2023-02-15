‘Chase away Tipu lovers, only those who chant Ram bhajans should be here’: Karnataka BJP chief Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel triggered yet another controversy on Wednesday when he asked people to chase away Tipu Sultan supporters “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, Kateel asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

Kateel was referring to the 18th-century Mysore king for the second time this week, having earlier termed the upcoming Assembly elections as a fight between the ideologies of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.

“We are devotees of Ram. We are devotees of Anjaneya… We are not the offspring of Tipu. Therefore, I ask the people of Yelburga whether you pray for Anjaneya or chant Tipu’s name,” he said.

When people responded saying Anjaneya, Kateel said, “In that case, won’t you chase away those performing bhajans of Tipu to the forest? Take a vow and decide whether you want the offspring of Tipu, or Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should,” he said.

Video of the speech went viral on social media platforms. Less than a week ago, Kateel said at a public gathering in Shivamogga that the Assembly elections “will not be fought between the Congress and the BJP, but between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu”.

In January, Kateel triggered a row asking people not to discuss “small issues like roads, drain and sewage” and to concentrate on stopping “love jihad”. “If you are worried about your children’’s future and if you want to stop ‘love jihad’, we need the BJP,” he said.