Charred body found in car in Karnataka’s Dharwad, suspected to be ex-MLA’s son

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A charred body was found inside a car near a railway track in Ramapur village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Tuesday, the police said, adding that the deceased could be Raju Bolashetti, son of former Belagavi MLA Baburao Bolashetti, though they were yet to confirm it.
According to preliminary investigations, the car, said to belong to Raju Bolashetti, was found parked near the railway track with a completely burnt body inside. As he had reportedly been missing since Monday, the police suspect he may have been murdered elsewhere and his body later set on fire inside the vehicle to destroy evidence.
“The body was found in a severely charred condition, making identification difficult. We suspect the incident may have taken place at another location, and the body was brought here and burnt using an inflammable substance,” a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the scene to oversee the investigation. Forensic teams, including fingerprint experts, have begun examining the site and collecting evidence.
The police said the identity of the deceased would be confirmed only after forensic and laboratory analysis.
Raju Bolashetti was known locally as a progressive farmer who often supported educational initiatives in the village and was not actively involved in politics, according to residents. They described him as a friendly person.
A friend of Raju, identified as Sridhar, confirmed that the car found at the scene belonged to him.
The police said further investigation was underway.
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