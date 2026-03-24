Charred body found in car in Karnataka’s Dharwad, suspected to be ex-MLA’s son

The police suspect Raju Bolashetti may have been murdered elsewhere and his body set on fire inside the car to destroy evidence. (Photo by special arrangement)

A charred body was found inside a car near a railway track in Ramapur village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Tuesday, the police said, adding that the deceased could be Raju Bolashetti, son of former Belagavi MLA Baburao Bolashetti, though they were yet to confirm it.

According to preliminary investigations, the car, said to belong to Raju Bolashetti, was found parked near the railway track with a completely burnt body inside. As he had reportedly been missing since Monday, the police suspect he may have been murdered elsewhere and his body later set on fire inside the vehicle to destroy evidence.