Chapter on Mysore Lancers in Karnataka textbooks; descendants hail ‘historic’ decision

Amid the textbook controversy in Karnataka, the primary and secondary education department included in the Kannada and English textbooks of Class 10 a chapter on the contributions of the Mysore Lancers, who fought the Ottoman Empire.

The descendants of the Mysore Lancers called it a “historic” decision in academics that recognises the critical role of the British Indian Army in world wars. Last year on the occasion of 103rd Haifa Day anniversary, the Mysore Lance Heritage Foundation submitted a memorandum to Education Minister BC Nagesh to add a chapter recognising the efforts of the Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers in fighting alongside the British to liberate the port city of Haifa, in what is now Israel, from the mighty Ottoman Empire.

Udaya Raghunath Birje, great-grandson of Raghunatha Rao Birje, who served in the Mysore Lancers, believes that students have been fed with “concocted” truths about the British Indian Army’s contribution to the world war. “The Battle of Haifa that led to the formation of Israel was of great significance in the history of India-Israel relationship. India was known for contributing big time in international affairs. The kingdoms of Mysore, Hyderabad, and Jodhpur were requested by the British government to participate in the critical war that led to the liberation of a strategic point, Haifa. The bravest of the brave in this battle were the Mysore Lancers, because they were horse warriors, who were a minority among the rest of the Indian contingent. Their stories are very historic and critical for the students to understand and celebrate their bravery,” says Birje.

Led by Regimentdar B Chamaraja Urs, the Mysore Lancers who took on the Ottoman Empire consisted of 23 officers, 444 non-commissioned officers and men with 528 horses and 49 mules. As a tribute, The Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial was also built at JC Nagar in Bengaluru in the pre-Independence era. The memorial is etched with a “Roll of Honour” consisting of the names of the officers who were part of the war. To recognise the efforts of the Jodhpur, Mysore and Hyderabad Lancers, a war memorial was also established in New Delhi. It is known as Teen Murti Bhavan.