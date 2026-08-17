Chamarajanagar firing incident raised in Karnataka Assembly, BJP seeks probe

The deaths of three men in a forest department firing in Chamarajanagar district triggered protests in both Houses of the Karnataka Assembly Monday, with the Opposition demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that forest officials had fired at the men from close range and questioned the circumstances of the firing.

“(The firing from forest officials) cannot be called an act of retaliation. Forest officials have the right to self-defence and so do common people. They (poachers) could have been shot in the leg, but they were shot in the chest and neck,” Ashoka said.