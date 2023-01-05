CFTRI guard ‘spots’ two leopards, Mysuru forest team finds no evidence of sighting

On Wednesday, two leopards were reportedly spotted on the campus of the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru by a security person who informed the CFTRI authorities, who then alerted the forest department and the police.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mysuru, Mahesh Kumar said a team was dispatched but it could not find any pugmark. “Neither did we find any pugmark nor did the CCTV footage show any evidence of the sighting. Assistant Conservator of Forest Lakshmikanth and Range Forest Officer Surendra inspected the campus,” Kumar said.

The CFTRI campus has unoccupied staff quarters where the leopards were reportedly seen. However, the forest department staff could not find any sign of the felines during the search.

Meanwhile, a leopard aged three years old was trapped on the RMP campus on the outskirts of Mysuru on January 3. The forest department has shifted it to the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The forest officials say that once a check-up is done, the leopard will be released to the wild.