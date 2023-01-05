scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

CFTRI guard ‘spots’ two leopards, Mysuru forest team finds no evidence of sighting

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mysuru, Mahesh Kumar said a team was dispatched but it could not find any pugmark.

Two leopards were reportedly spotted on the campus of the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru (Representational/file)
Listen to this article
CFTRI guard ‘spots’ two leopards, Mysuru forest team finds no evidence of sighting
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On Wednesday, two leopards were reportedly spotted on the campus of the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru by a security person who informed the CFTRI authorities, who then alerted the forest department and the police.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mysuru, Mahesh Kumar said a team was dispatched but it could not find any pugmark. “Neither did we find any pugmark nor did the CCTV footage show any evidence of the sighting. Assistant Conservator of Forest Lakshmikanth and Range Forest Officer Surendra inspected the campus,” Kumar said.

The CFTRI campus has unoccupied staff quarters where the leopards were reportedly seen. However, the forest department staff could not find any sign of the felines during the search.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, a leopard aged three years old was trapped on the RMP campus on the outskirts of Mysuru on January 3. The forest department has shifted it to the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The forest officials say that once a check-up is done, the leopard will be released to the wild.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 18:47 IST
Next Story

Google set to challenge India Android antitrust ruling at Supreme Court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close