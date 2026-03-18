Centre taking conscious decision to depart from India’s foreign policy as it was previously understood: Former minister Salman Khurshid

Former minister Salman Khurshid has said that India is no longer working with the consensus-based foreign policy it was once known for.

“There has been a conscious decision to depart from foreign policy as we understood it in this country…. there was once a consensus which cut across divides and political parties,” the ex-foreign minister said at a Bengaluru event on Sunday.

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Has Trump 2.0 Commandeered India’s Foreign Policy?’, on the occasion of the release of the book, “India’s Tryst With the World: A Foreign Policy Manifesto”.

The cover page of the book, ‘India’s Tryst With the World: A Foreign Policy Manifesto’ (Photo credit: BIC) The cover page of the book, ‘India’s Tryst With the World: A Foreign Policy Manifesto’ (Photo credit: BIC)

Khurshid also recalled the occasion on which then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao had sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee (then leader of Opposition) to represent the country on the issue of Kashmir. He added, “That was not a one-off thing, it was a standard manner in which we did foreign policy…”