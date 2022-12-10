Centre of Excellence for 3D bioprinting inaugurated at IISc Bangalore

The new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 3D bioprinting — first of its kind in the subcontinent — established in partnership between the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and leading global BioConvergence (BICO) company CELLINK, was inaugurated on Friday.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education, launched the CoE housed at the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE) at IISc.

Earlier in August this year, IISc Bangalore and CELLINK had announced their partnership to set up the CoE after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise the collaboration on August 18.

The centre will provide access to 3D bioprinting systems, and focus on advancing research on heart, bone, cartilage and cancer through the use of 3D bioprinting.

IISc director Professor Govindan Rangarajan said, “IISc and CELLINK will work together to conduct workshops aimed at providing the necessary skills to utilise 3D bioprinting and to reap the benefits of 3D cell culture. The two will undertake and advise on research projects related to tissue engineering, drug discovery, material science and regenerative/ personalised medicine.”

3D bioprinting is the method of printing three dimensional biomedical structures. Currently, it can be used to print tissue and organ models to help research drugs and potential treatments. The technology will also have an impact on human health by promoting drug discovery, testing and regenerating tissues for therapies.