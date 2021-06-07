Centre approves two phases of Bengaluru metro project

Approving the proposal, the Cabinet remarked that the project would provide additional public transport infrastructure to Bengaluru.

The Centre Monday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and 2B, a 58.19-km stretch from Central Silk Board Junction to the international airport via Hebbal Junction.

According to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda, the project, estimated to cost Rs 14,788.101 crore, will be completed in five years from the date of sanction.

The Central Government on Monday gave approval to Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 2B ( Central Silk Board Junction to International Airport via Hebbal Junction ) of total length 58.19 km. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 cr. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/F6VWQsGGOJ — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 7, 2021

A statement by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “The project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner and will streamline the city’s urban transportation system. The Sanction Order of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 28 has been issued today.”

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved the same two phases of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, which are expected to aid travel to the Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT/BT) sectors based in the Karnataka capital.

“The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and provide the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport,” a statement from the Union Cabinet said.