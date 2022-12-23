Centre apprised of Karnataka’s Covid precautionary measures: Health Minister Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar attended a virtual meeting on Friday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandiviya in which states were directed to increase testing and genome sequencing as well as to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

A nationwide mock drill for emergency response to Covid-19 will be undertaken across all health facilities on December 27, the minister said.

“States were briefed about the prevailing global situation and specific directions were given on stepping up surveillance and preparedness. The Union health minister has directed us to ramp up surveillance and testing and ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. In order to ensure the readiness of our health infrastructure, mock drills will be conducted in all health facilities on December 27. All oxygen plants will be audited to ensure proper functionality,” Sudhakar said. “We have apprised the Union health minister of the precautionary measures being taken in Karnataka, including the screening of passengers at the airport, expanding the precaution dose coverage and the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

BBMP meeting with residents

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner (health), Dr K V Thrilok Chandra held a virtual meeting with residents and said that the civic body would frame detailed guidelines ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. “It is advisable to hold the Christamas and New Year celebrations in outdoor settings and ventilated spaces. People are advised to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and get booster doses of Covid vaccines so that we will be in a better position to handle emergencies,” he added.

He said Covishield and Corbevax vaccines would soon be provided at primary health centres as booster shots. According to the state health department, 16 new cases were reported on Thursday and there were a total of 1,261 Covid patients, four of whom were admitted to hospital.