Central team finds TB death rate higher than national average in Karnataka’s Ballari

A team of health experts from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed the Ballari district administration to take suitable measures to enhance community involvement after it found the district to be recording a tuberculosis (TB) death rate higher than the national average.

The team noted that the death rate in the district at 7.2 per cent this year, which was more than the national average of 5 per cent.

According to a note shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the team noted that 247 people had died due to TB in the last nine months in Ballari district. While 3,407 persons were infected, 1,170 had recovered while another 1,789 persons were under treatment in various health facilities across Ballari (including talukas now named under the new Vijayanagara district).

Officials attributed the lesser number of deaths in 2021 as compared to previous years to restrictions related to lockdowns and precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance taken during the period. The fatalities recorded in 2019 and 2020 were 451 and 372, respectively.

Meanwhile, State Joint Director (TB) Dr Ramesh Chandra Reddy told The Indian Express that officials found that most deaths took place as patients avoided seeking treatment during the initial stages.

“While developing a cough, most patients chose not to report it at their nearest health facility fearing that they might be diagnosed with Covid-19 and will be shifted to Covid Care Centres. To tackle this, we have enhanced asymptomatic screening as well with Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiatives in place now even at the gram panchayat and village levels to create awareness on the need to seek medical treatment faster,” he explained.

The team headed by Dr Tarak Shah visited the District Hospital (including NCD Clinic and TCC), VIMS Bellary (Medical College including DRTB Center, ART center, Truenat Lab facility), Sub-divisional hospitals – Hospet & Sandur, CHC-Thekkalakotte & Tornagallu, Chappardalli UPHC, and Gadiganur -PHC & HWC in Ballari.

The team also comprising Dr Suresh Shastri, Dr Shazia Wafai, Dr Gulfam Ahmed Hashmi, Dr Nischit, and Dr Devigan visited private facilities, including Adarsh Hospital, Pawan Health Clinic, Sanjivani Hospital and in Siruguppa- Madushashtra Chikitsalaya, and Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital in the district.

Also Read | Karnataka launches drive to detect TB among patients recovering from Covid

On collecting information from hospital authorities, patients and their relatives, the team found that most fatalities were reported in Ballari taluk (93) followed by Siruguppa (34) and Hospet (33).

Further, in a revised strategy to be followed for TB treatment, officials in Ballari and across Karnataka have been directed to admit patients to their respective medical facilities. “We will now take all measures to stabilise each patient before leaving him or her back to the community with continued medication. Issues like alcoholism and malnutrition that lead to cases worsening will be addressed directly at the village level itself,” Dr Reddy highlighted.

The central team has noted that the pending approval for PPSAs (Patient Provider Support Agencies) in the selected 12 districts in the state, and shortage of CBNAAT Cartridges and other lab consumables among major issues to be tackled.