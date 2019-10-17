Central prison in Bengaluru to get its own community radio operated by inmates

For the first time in Karnataka, inmates in Parappana Agrahara central prison can listen to music and news through their own community radio. The service is to be set up and operated by 40 inmates and some prison personnel, who were provided in-depth technical consultation by Mindtree Foundation and a local FM radio channel.

According to police officers, the community radio will be launched by Karnataka State Prisons Department by the end of October. V Sheshmurthy, Chief Superintendent, Parappana Agrahara, told Indianexpress.com, “We are setting up the radio station inside the prison premises. As many as 24 speakers have already been placed. Trained inmates and prison personnel will operate the radio station.”

“We are planning to air devotional songs, old and latest film songs and news bulletins everyday between 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. As a special gesture, the inmates of the prison will also be able to hear birthday wishes from their family members,” he added.

Other states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have started similar projects in their prisons. The Karnataka police want to take the project to all major jails across the state after seeing the response in Parappana Agrahara.

N S Megharikh, Director General of Police & Inspector General of Prisons, said the radio station will also give a platform to inmates to showcase their talents.

According to officials, the programmes list includes a morning prayer, religious songs, news with music, ‘Seedhi Baat with RJ’, ‘Mera Wala Gana’, interviews, instrumentals of old melodies, new sandalwood songs, awareness sessions, hit melodies, Sufi songs and ghazals, an evening prayer and other in-house activities by inmates and prison personnel.

“The radio will also broadcast talks on prisoners’ rights, parole eligibility, conditions a convict should fulfil for release on grounds of good conduct, and other general information,” added Megharikh.