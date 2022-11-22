CCTV video circulated as related to Mangaluru blast misleading, say police

While Karnataka police continue their investigation of the Mangaluru bomb blast, rumours have spread with the help of CCTV footage that two gangs had come to the coastal city to plant the bomb. The video has now been dismissed as misleading.

Additional general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar said Tuesday that the viral video was a misleading one. “This misleading video is still doing rounds. Our investigation reveals that the persons appearing in this video are not involved in the Mangalore blast incident. Plz don’t be cause for rumour mongering. Plz don’t pay heed to rumours. Let’s work together to preserve peace,” he tweeted.

This is the second video police have flagged in the past one week as false. After a video of a police officer assaulting a man brutally went viral on social media, the Belagavi police clarified that the video was part of a movie scene being shot in the city. “This video of a police officer assaulting a person is from the movie “HOYSALA”, shooting at Ranichennamma circle Belagavi city. The movie clip has been misinterpreted, and the police department is being portrayed negatively on social media. The video is not realistic. We request the public not to share the video.”

On November 19, a moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru in a low-intensity blast. Two people who were in the autorickshaw sustained burns in the incident, which police termed an act of terrorism.