Karnataka schools forum seeks clarity on new CBSE three-language policy rules

KAMS, a private body which represents over 5,000 unaided English schools in Karnataka, has also written to the CBSE chairperson seeking clarity over its three-language policy rules. (AI generated Image)

Hours after CBSE issued fresh guidelines on implementing its three-language policy, a Karnataka school forum said Monday that the clarification failed to resolve a key conflict between the Board’s mandate and the state’s law requiring Kannada to be taught as the first or second language.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, also known as KAMS, noted that, under the Kannada Language Learning Rules, 2017, students already study Kannada as either their first or second language. KAMS said the CBSE guidelines do not clarify how such students are expected to comply with the third-language requirement.

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D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in KAMS, said their apprehensions largely remained unaddressed. “The confusion still prevails. CBSE releases guidelines nationwide, but it needs to consider policies that states have adopted,” he added.