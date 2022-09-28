scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Disproportionate assets case: CBI inspects Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s properties in Ramanagara district

According to a statement issued by Shivakumar’s office, the verification of documents was done at Kanakapura, Dodda Aalahalli, and Santhe Kodihalli in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

It said, the CBI officials had visited with Kanakapura Tahsildar and police. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials Wednesday carried out an inspection of properties owned by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar.

According to a statement issued by Shivakumar’s office, the verification of documents was done at Kanakapura, Dodda Aalahalli, and Santhe Kodihalli in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka. Papers related to the house and other properties owned by Shivakumar were inspected.

The development came two days after the CBI sought time from the High Court of Karnataka to file objections to a petition of Shivakumar challenging the FIR filed against him in a disproportionate assets case.

More from Bangalore

The CBI had filed an FIR in October 2020 against Shivakumar. The agency had submitted to the Court recently that the case was still under investigation and a charge sheet will be filed soon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 09:19:17 pm
Next Story

Naseem Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, to miss remainder of T20 series against England

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement