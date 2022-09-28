Disproportionate assets case: CBI inspects Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s properties in Ramanagara district

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials Wednesday carried out an inspection of properties owned by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar.

According to a statement issued by Shivakumar’s office, the verification of documents was done at Kanakapura, Dodda Aalahalli, and Santhe Kodihalli in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka. Papers related to the house and other properties owned by Shivakumar were inspected.

The development came two days after the CBI sought time from the High Court of Karnataka to file objections to a petition of Shivakumar challenging the FIR filed against him in a disproportionate assets case.

The CBI had filed an FIR in October 2020 against Shivakumar. The agency had submitted to the Court recently that the case was still under investigation and a charge sheet will be filed soon.