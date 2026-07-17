CBI books GST intelligence officer for taking Rs 1 crore bribe from Mysuru businessman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week registered a corruption case against a senior intelligence officer of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a GST offender in Mysuru in 2025.

Praveen Kumar Yadav, who is currently under suspension from the central GST unit in Bengaluru, allegedly took the bribe from scrap materials businessman Mohammed Kamran, 24, on September 11, 2025, in Mysuru to drop a Rs 21-crore GST (input tax credit) fraud investigation against him.

The CBI took action against Yadav on July 8 — a day after the Karnataka High Court ruled that the DGGI’s September 16, 2025 arrest of Kamran was not illegal as claimed by the businessman.

The Bengaluru unit of the DGGI had conducted a preliminary inquiry and sent a complaint to the CBI on October 6, 2025, and an authorisation under the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate the officer on October 29, 2025.

The case was registered only after the Karnataka government granted consent for the probe on March 6, 2026, and the Central Government accorded consent on June 8.

Bribe sought during a raid in 2025

According to the FIR, Kamran’s written complaint on September 16, 2025, stated that “during a search operation of his house on 10.09.2025, he was approached by certain officers of CGST including Shri Praveen Kumar Yadav” who “demanded a bribe of Rs 1 crore” to help the businessman escape the search operation.

The FIR stated that around 9.30 pm on the same day, Yadav shared a location on WhatsApp and directed Kamran to bring Rs 1 crore in cash. It is further alleged that Kamran, along with his friend, went to Parklane Hotel, Mysuru, and handed a box of Rs 1 crore in cash to Yadav.

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“The next day, i.e., 11.09.2025, Praveen Kumar Yadav again called Mohammed Kamran over WhatsApp and demanded an additional Rs 4 crore to close the investigation,” it stated.

Yadav concealed facts: Inquiry

A preliminary inquiry by DGGI revealed that Yadav, the then senior intelligence officer of the unit, “was in unauthorised contact with Shri Kamran, met his acquaintances near Beer Garden/Parklane Hotel, Mysuru, and concealed these facts from his supervisory officers.”

“The complaint prima facie discloses commission of offences under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) warranting registration of a Regular Case and investigation into the same,” states the CBI FIR for the ongoing bribery probe.

On July 7, the Karnataka High Court upheld the September 16, 2025 arrest of Kamran on charges of GST fraud to the extent of over Rs 21 crore through false claims of input tax credits. The court had overruled the businessman’s claims that parallel proceedings of GST violations had been taken up against him by the Karnataka GST unit and the central GST unit.

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“The contention that parallel proceedings are commenced and therefore, they should be stalled is a submission that would not merit acceptance, in the light of the judgment of the Apex Court in the case of ARMOUR SECURITY supra,” a single judge bench of the HC ruled.

Kamran involved in receiving fake invoices

The central GST authorities had found the businessman who ran a firm called M K Traders and his associate firms “were involved in receiving fake invoices without actual receipt of goods or services from fictitious and non-existent suppliers.”

Kamran was arrested on September 16, 2025 – the same day that he raised a complaint of corruption against a DGGI official – and a prosecution complaint was filed on November 13, 2025, for violations of the GST Act. Three months later, the businessman was released on bail.

The businessman had approached the High Court for an order declaring his arrest as illegal.