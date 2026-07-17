CBI arrests Karnataka pharma firm MD in bribery case; seizes cash, gold

Pharma Care, a Bhopal-based authorised service agent of KAPL, alleged that the managing director of KAPL, demanded 60 per cent of the commission earned by the firm from medicine sales between February and June 2026. (Photo: AI-generated)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Anurag Danayak, the managing director of state-owned Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from an authorised service agent of the company.

According to CBI, Danayak was caught red-handed in a trap laid in Noida while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of a Rs 15-lakh bribe demand. Following the arrest, the CBI conducted searches at Danayak’s residence and office premises in Bengaluru, Noida and Jabalpur and seized around 79 lakh in cash, apart from gold jewellery worth around Rs 86 lakh.

The action followed a complaint filed on July 10 by Pharma Care, a Bhopal-based authorised service agent of KAPL,that alleged that Danayak demanded 60 per cent of the commission earned by the firm from medicine sales between February and June 2026.