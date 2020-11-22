scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 22, 2020
CBI arrests ex-Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA ponzi scam

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: November 22, 2020 10:37:45 pm
Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig. (File)

Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig was arrested by the CBI here on Sunday in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, the agency sources said.

The former Shivaji Nagar MLA was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, the sources added.

The multi-crore ponzi scheme run by Karnataka-based IMA and its group entities allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using Islamic ways of investment.

