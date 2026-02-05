Day after cave-in on Bengaluru-Hosur Road, traffic snarls continue on NH-44

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is responsible for the road work on the stretch. (Screengrab from Express Video)

Traffic disruptions on the Bengaluru-Hosur Road continued on Thursday morning, a day after a portion of National Highway-44 caved in near Chandapura, with a section of the main road remaining shut and an unpaved service road staying open.

The incident was reported early Wednesday morning while deep excavation work for vehicular overpasses—being built to address accident-prone black spots—was going on in the area. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is responsible for the road work on the stretch.

“Work on three vehicular overpasses was being carried out, and the retaining walls were almost complete. The cave-in occurred as the extra width gave way during excavation,” an NHAI official said.