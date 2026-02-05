Day after cave-in on Bengaluru-Hosur Road, traffic snarls continue on NH-44

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Traffic disruptions on the Bengaluru-Hosur Road continued on Thursday morning, a day after a portion of National Highway-44 caved in near Chandapura, with a section of the main road remaining shut and an unpaved service road staying open.
The incident was reported early Wednesday morning while deep excavation work for vehicular overpasses—being built to address accident-prone black spots—was going on in the area. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is responsible for the road work on the stretch.
“Work on three vehicular overpasses was being carried out, and the retaining walls were almost complete. The cave-in occurred as the extra width gave way during excavation,” an NHAI official said.
Traffic is now being diverted along an under-construction service road.
“Once the project is completed, the national highway will run at a lower level while local traffic will move along the service roads above,” the NHAI official explained.
