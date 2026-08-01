Cauvery: DKS defers meeting with Vijay, calls all-party meet on August 2

A DAY after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) endorsed a directive of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, the D K Shivakumar government deferred the August 3 meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph, called an all-party meeting on August 2 on the issue and pro-Kannada groups announced a state bandh on August 13.

Despite Karnataka’s request to the CWMA to delay the implementation of a CWRC order dated July 28 by a fortnight, the Authority on Thursday upheld the CWRC order and directed the Karnataka government to immediately release water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The CWMA order is the first Cauvery crisis encountered by the two new CMs of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — D K Shivakumar and C Joseph Vijay — whose parties are political allies.

Pro-Kannada groups, which have traditionally been against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during distress years for Karnataka farmers, held a meeting on Friday afternoon and announced a state bandh on August 13.

“The (CWRC) order to release water to Tamil Nadu must be strongly opposed. There will be a bandh in the whole of Karnataka on August 13 from 6 am to 6 pm. The Karnataka Film Association, the state employees association, hotel associations and others are supporting this bandh. We call for moral support from everyone and ask that no one should oppose the bandh,” said veteran Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

Earlier this week, Karnataka CM Shivakumar had invited Vijay to the state for a meeting on the Cauvery issue on August 3 and suggested a joint aerial survey to understand the water crisis due to a deficient Monsoon.

On Friday, Shivakumar said the meeting with Vijay was postponed. “It was decided that the Tamil Nadu CM would come on August 3. The situation is not good now… If they intend to protect the interests of their state, we intend to protect the interests of our state…” he said.

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Explained No mechanism for distress years The contention of political parties in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is that Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court order on sharing of Cauvery water have only spelt out the norms during normal Monsoon and not distress years. The parties have in the past called for the PM’s intervention to create a mechanism for redressal of the dispute in distress years.

On Thursday, following the CWMA’s confirmation of the CWRC July 28 order, the Karnataka CM said another appeal had been filed before the Authority and an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue will be held on Sunday, August 2.

“We have discussed this issue with (BJP) MPs and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, and they are making utmost efforts for the welfare of the state,” Shivakumar said.

“The entire country must work together,” he said regarding the possibility of tensions escalating on the issue with the Opposition parties in the two states looking to capitalise on the quandary of the allies.