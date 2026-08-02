Cauvery dispute: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay postpones Bengaluru visit at Shivakumar’s request

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Sunday said his Tamil Nadu counterpart Joseph Vijay has agreed to defer his proposed visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government.
Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka. “I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don’t want anyone shouting against my friends,” the Karnataka CM said.
Describing the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project as a long-term solution to the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said, “If the Mekedatu reservoir is built, nearly 90 per cent of the benefit will go to Tamil Nadu, more than Karnataka. At no point can that water be diverted back to Bengaluru. Anyone can visit the project site and understand the facts.”
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute following directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu. Among the participants at the meeting were Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Shobha Karandlaje, and former Karnataka CMs Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa, among others.
During the meeting, the CM highlighted the severe rainfall deficit in the state and appealed to farmers to remain patient until the government issued district-specific guidance on cultivation.
“Our dams were not full and there was no rain. Today there has been some rain and the situation has become slightly better. Kabini is now full,” he said.
The chief minister said Karnataka has received only about 35 per cent of its normal rainfall so far this year.
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