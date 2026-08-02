Cauvery dispute: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay postpones Bengaluru visit at Shivakumar’s request

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Sunday said his Tamil Nadu counterpart Joseph Vijay has agreed to defer his proposed visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government.

Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka. “I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don’t want anyone shouting against my friends,” the Karnataka CM said.