Cattle transport: No coercive action till framing of rules, Karnataka govt tells HC

The Karnataka government has submitted an undertaking to the high court that no coercive action will be initiated for offences under the new anti-cow slaughter law till relevant rules are brought into force, based on the draft rules notified recently.

Submissions regarding the same were made by Advocate-General Prabhuling K Navadgi before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum. The Bench was hearing a clutch of public interest litigations (PILs) that challenged the constitutional validity of the recently promulgated ordinance.

The court specified that such action should not be taken against farmers who transport animals for animal husbandry, agriculture, and other bona fide purposes until rules are framed under the provisions of the Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the government received the High Court’s observations as approval for the implementation of the Ordinance. “The development in the High Court today clears hurdles for the government to effectively implement the cow slaughter ordinance,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Earlier this week, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan said that cases registered against gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) will be withdrawn for stopping the transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses in the state. As per the ordinance, protection is offered to those “acting in good faith” to save cattle.

“Cases registered earlier against cow vigilantes will be withdrawn as Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act is now in place. I have informed the police department to withdraw the cases registered against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists,” Chauhan told reporters on Tuesday.