Cashier sent to 7 years in jail for fraudulently exchanging demonetised notes

A special court in Bengaluru Tuesday convicted a head cashier to seven years of imprisonment for fraudulently exchanging demonetised currency with legal notes worth Rs 2.18 crore.

The convicted officer was identified as B Dinesh, who worked as the head cashier in the State Bank of Mysore’s (presently merged with State Bank of India) Periyapatna branch in Mysore district of Karnataka.

The CBI had registered a case against Dinesh on the allegations that the accused had fraudulently exchanged demonetised currency with legal valid currency notes to the tune of Rs 2,18,46,300 in the period between November 10 and 23 in 2016 in violation of the Government of India notification.

It was further alleged that Dinesh had altered the actual denominations or figures written on the deposit slips submitted by genuine customers for crediting the said amount to their respective accounts.

After an investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 30, 2017 against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. According to sources, Dinesh has exchanged currency notes with a gold jeweller and a pawnbroker identified as Kumar. He was offered an attractive commission in return.

The deputy general manager of the bank registered a complaint after the CBI registered an FIR for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts among others.