Cashier, his friend arrested for Rs 91.76 lakh theft at Bengaluru private firm

The Bengaluru police Friday announced that they arrested two men in connection with the recent theft of Rs 91.76 lakh in cash from a private office in the city.
The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay, 28, a resident of RT Nagar, and Praveen Naik M, 29, a native of Malavagoppa in Shivamogga district. A team from the Sadashivanagar police station, supervised by senior officers from the Central Division, took both suspects into custody after a detailed investigation.
“During the investigation, we found prima facie evidence linking the duo to the crime. We recovered Rs 81.66 lakh from one of the accused’s family members in Shivamogga. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend two more suspects who are currently absconding,” a police officer said.
According to the police, the theft took place at a private firm on BEL Road in Bengaluru. The company owner, Dhanraj Bharati Narasimha, had locked the office on the night of February 18 after securing Rs 1.76 crore, including the Rs 91.76 lakh kept in a drawer. The next morning, he was alerted by nearby shop staff that the glass door of the office had been shattered.
“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused broke open the office and decamped with a large sum of cash,” Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, said during a press conference. “We registered a case based on the complaint and launched a detailed investigation.”
Naik was apprehended on February 22 in Shivamogga along with the car allegedly used in the crime. “On interrogation, he confessed to the offence and disclosed the involvement of his friend Dhananjay, who was working (as a cashier) at the same office,” the commissioner added.
The police said Dhananjay had allegedly tipped off Praveen about the cash stored in the office with the intention of making easy money, following which they executed the theft.
