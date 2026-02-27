Cashier, his friend arrested for Rs 91.76 lakh theft at Bengaluru private firm

The Bengaluru police Friday announced that they arrested two men in connection with the recent theft of Rs 91.76 lakh in cash from a private office in the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay, 28, a resident of RT Nagar, and Praveen Naik M, 29, a native of Malavagoppa in Shivamogga district. A team from the Sadashivanagar police station, supervised by senior officers from the Central Division, took both suspects into custody after a detailed investigation.

“During the investigation, we found prima facie evidence linking the duo to the crime. We recovered Rs 81.66 lakh from one of the accused’s family members in Shivamogga. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend two more suspects who are currently absconding,” a police officer said.