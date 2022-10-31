‘Cash for post’ row: Karnataka minister M T B Nagaraj does a U-turn, accuses media of twisting remarks

Karnataka minister M T B Nagaraj on Monday backtracked from the “cash for post” claims he had allegedly made in a video following the death of police inspector K H Nandish, and said the media had twisted his remarks.

Addressing a news conference, the minister for small scale industries and municipal administration said that some party workers had told him that the late inspector had spent Rs 70-80 lakh. “I only asked them what he (Nandish) aimed to achieve by spending Rs 70-80 lakh.”

This was in contrast to the remarks in the viral video shared by Opposition leaders including H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). In the video shot on October 27, the day of Nandish’s death, Nagaraj is purportedly heard saying, “They collect money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay Rs 70-80 lakh for posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things.”

Opposition parties contended that the video clearly revealed that bribes were being paid for desirable postings. The Congress demanded the resignations of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over the issue on Sunday.

Nagaraj said that he was not acquainted with Nandish and visited his home to offer condolences as the officer hailed from his (Kuruba) community. “(When I reached the house) some party workers were present. I asked them the reason for the cardiac arrest. What was he worried about?” he told reporters. “These workers told me that he (Nandish) used to say that he had spent Rs 70-80 lakh and was worried what to do next (as he was under suspension). So I asked them what he was going to achieve by spending Rs 70-80 lakh to come here.”

The minister accused the media of twisting his remarks. “He (Nandish) hasn’t said he had given money. Nobody has taken it. Opposition parties have demanded the resignations of the chief minister and the home minister. The question does not arise at all,” he said.

Noting that the government had already initiated an inquiry, Nagaraj said that action would be taken if any minister or MLA was found to be in the wrong.