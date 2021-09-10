Cases down, district administrations in Karnataka to decide on continuing weekend curfew

A dip in Covid cases and test positivity rate (TPR) in all districts of Karnataka has prompted the state government to authorise Deputy Commissioners of districts to take a call on continuing the weekend curfew under their jurisdiction. The TPR is now below 2 per cent in all districts in the state.

The government has, meanwhile, extended its existing Covid curbs till September 27, including the night curfew across the state which will continue to remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am as per guidelines issued Thursday night.

“Further, there will be strict surveillance at the border posts setup by the districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra states as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by the Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt of Karnataka,” it said.

Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar has stated in the revised order that the restrictions imposed till September 13 have been extended till September 27. The order mentions the need to continue the existing measures along with focused surveillance, testing-tracking-treatment, vaccination, micro-containment and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep the virus in check.

The government order said the Education Department will issue separate orders on “guidelines for the opening of primary schools”. Schools across the state reopened for classes IX to XII on August 23 and for classes VI to VIII on September 6.

In the wake of the revised order, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to lift the weekend curfew. The TPR in the district has been 1.85 per cent for the last 10 days. Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said there will be no restrictions on shops and establishments on any day, adding that the staff members of commercial establishments should be vaccinated.

Districts which border Kerala, including Dakshina Kannada, had not been allowed to open schools and were asked to impose weekend curfews as the TPR in these regions had been above two per cent.

Meanwhile, three more districts saw TPR falling to below 2 per cent. In Kodagu it has come down to 1.67 per cent, while it is 1 per cent in Hassan and 1.83 per cent in Udupi.