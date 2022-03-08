Cases against MPs, MLAs: Karnataka HC seeks details of all pleas for withdrawal

With the Karnataka government submitting that only four cases against MLAs and MPs have been withdrawn in the state since September 16, 2020, the Karnataka High Court has sought details of all applications filed for similar relief.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court had barred states from dropping cases against MLAs and MPs without the respective high court’s clearance.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued the order on March 5.

“The statistical information furnished by the Registrar (Review & Statistics) does not appear to be proper and sufficient, particularly relating to withdrawal of cases by the state government exercising power under Section 321 of CrPC or with respect to the cases where the application under Section 321 of CrPC is pending,” the bench observed.

“We also direct the Registrar General to furnish fresh information regarding the cases in which the state government has filed application under Section 321 of CrPC that are still pending disposal before the Special Courts on or after 16.09.2020,” the high court said.

The division bench was informed by amicus curiae Aditya Sondhi that a memo filed in the court on November 30, 2021 had only cited cases withdrawn by the state since September 2020 and disclosed nothing on similar applications that were pending.

The court was told that a case against Mysuru Madikeri BJP MP Prathap Simha, booked for causing voluntary hurt and obstructing a public servant, was withdrawn on October 19, 2020. Also, the court was informed that three cases for wrongful restraint and assault of a public servant against Honnali BJP legislator MP Renukacharya were withdrawn on November 19, 2020.

In August 2021, the Karnataka high court had asked the state government to provide details of cases dropped against elected representatives after September 16, 2020. The court was dealing with a petition against an August 31, 2020 order of the state government to withdraw 62 cases against 312 individuals.

Subsequently, as many as 21 cases were dropped by courts in Karnataka between October 2020 and December 2020, benefiting 206 members of Hindu groups and 106 Muslims.